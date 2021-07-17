MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Facebook has pushed back against claims made by US President Joe Biden that the social network is responsible for COVID-19 deaths by allegedly allowing the spread of vaccination misinformation on its platform, describing such statements as unsubstantiated by facts.

When asked about his opinion on COVID-19 misinformation on social networks like Facebook on Friday, Biden responded by saying they are "killing people."

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts.

The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet," Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever said in a statement to ABC news, adding that over 3.3 million US citizens have used the platform's vaccine finder tool to find information on immunization.

Earlier in the week, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stated that misinformation still prevents US citizens from getting vaccinated, thus prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.