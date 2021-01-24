UrduPoint.com
Facebook Blocks Account Of Roscosmos Chief Over Spat With Former US Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Facebook has blocked the page of Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin for 24 hours for commenting on a recent statement by former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, the head of the Russian space corporation told Sputnik.

Earlier, McFaul pontificated on Twitter on the state of democracy and liberalism in Russia. Rogozin made a critical rebuttal on Facebook, which resulted in a temporary block.

The Facebook post in question has been deleted by the social network's moderators.

"My account was banned for 24 hours because my post allegedly violated community standards. The post itself was hidden. That's freedom of speech for you, in the American manner," Rogozin said.

In the removed post, Rogozin accused "the Anglo-Saxons" of trying to turn Russia into "a banana republic" in the past, complained about alleged rude behavior, and asked McFaul and his US compatriots to refrain from posing as teachers.

