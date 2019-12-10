UrduPoint.com
Facebook Blocks Official Page Of Jamaat E Islami Karachi

Daniyal Sohail 38 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:06 PM

Facebook blocks official page of Jamaat e Islami Karachi

One of the biggest social media platforms in the world Face book' has blocked the official page of Jamaat e Islami, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) One of the biggest social media platforms in the world Face book' has blocked the official page of Jamaat e Islami, Karachi.Spokesperson Jamaat e Islami Karachi Suhaib has claimed that face book page was closed upon supporting Kashmiris.Amir Jamaat e Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman in his message on social networking site twitter said that hundreds of private accounts and pages formed to express solidarity with Kashmiris including Jamaat e Islami page have been blocked.Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has appealed to government of Pakistan that it should take notice of open bias of face book and its pro- Indian posture.

.He also demanded of government to restore FB accounts and pages as soon as possible and upon not doing so Face book should be stopped from doing its business in Pakistan.Naeem-Ur-Rehman said that Face book is earning billions of Dollars from Pakistani market and regional office of FB is in Delhi India from where accounts of those Pakistanis and Kashmiris are being closed who are supporting oppressed Kashmiris.

