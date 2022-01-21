Facebook Blocks Posting on Sputnik Arabic Page

Facebook has blocked the posting option for the Arabic page of the Sputnik news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Facebook has blocked the posting option for the Arabic page of the Sputnik news agency.

According to the official notice, access to the page has been temporarily restricted for security reasons. Facebook support referred to the social network's Community Standards list, saying that the restriction was introduced due to potential non-compliance with the platform's policies. Facebook moderators repeatedly refused to provide further explanation, insisting that certain features were blocked due to general violations.

Sputnik Arabic has never faced issues on Facebook before, and its recent posts have not been tagged as violating the Community Standards of the social network.

Since its launch, the news page only once had its content marked as violating Facebook policies. It was a video about the life of Iranian top military official Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone attack, posted in January 2020. The social network also blocked several posts about the approval of Sputnik V vaccine in Russia and tagged them as misleading about the effectiveness of drugs during a pandemic.

Sputnik Arabic has an audience of two million people on Facebook.