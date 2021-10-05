Facebook management can make the social media platform safer, but it requires government intervention, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who leaked internal documents proving a corporate willingness to overlook hate speech and disinformation where profits are concerned, told the US Senate on Tuesday

"But I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children stoke division and weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won't make the necessary changes, because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed; they won't solve this crisis without your help," Haugen said.