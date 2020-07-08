Facebook Boycott Organizers 'Disappointed' After Meeting With CEO Zuckerberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The organizers of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that calls for boycotting Facebook due to concerns over its inability to monitor and police hateful content said that they were disappointed after a meeting with the CEO of the social platform, Mark Zuckerberg, and other Facebook executives.

The meeting took place via Zoom on Tuesday, and non-profit and minority groups that participated in it said that there was no breakthrough or any solution to concerning issues from Facebook.

"The meeting that we just left was a disappointment ... At this point, we were expecting a very clear answer to the demands we are making, and we did not get that," Rashad Robinson, a president of a nonprofit organization, Color of Change, told The Verge news outlet.

Other rights groups that took part in the Zoom conference, including Free Press, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Anti-Defamation League, also shared the same view.

The #StopHateForProfit organizers have published several demands for Facebook, including establishing permanent civil rights infrastructure to evaluate discrimination policies, submitting independent audits to the third party and removing groups focused on white supremacy.

Minority rights groups began the campaign on June 17, amid the ongoing wave of civil rights protests in the US following the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The organizations state that Facebook has enabled content that incited violence against protesters, and urged companies to remove all their adverts from the social media platform in July. Over 500 companies, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, LEGO, Dunkin Donuts, Ford and Adidas have suspended paid advertising on Facebook amid the boycott.