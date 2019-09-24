UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Facebook Buys Neural Interface Start-up Developing Mind Control Tech - Top Manager

US tech giant Facebook has acquired a start-up called CTRL-labs, which is developing a "neural interface" technology that would allow electronic devices to be controlled through thoughts, Facebook's vice president of augmented- and virtual-reality Andrew Bosworth said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US tech giant Facebook has acquired a start-up called CTRL-labs, which is developing a "neural interface" technology that would allow electronic devices to be controlled through thoughts, Facebook's vice president of augmented- and virtual-reality Andrew Bosworth said on Tuesday.

"We know there are more natural, intuitive ways to interact with devices and technology. And we want to build them. It's why we've agreed to acquire CTRL-labs. They will be joining our Facebook Reality Labs team where we hope to build this kind of technology, at scale, and get it into consumer products faster," Bosworth said on Facebook.

Founded in 2015, CTRL-labs has already attracted about $67 million in investments. The company's current flagship product is a wristband that measures neural activity � this gadget is not, however, yet able to either read thoughts or specific neural impulses.

According to Bloomberg sources, the deal's value is estimated from $500 million to $1 billion.

