Facebook Calls Simonyan's Account Suspension Mistake, Issues Apology

Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Facebook admitted that the temporary ban of RT and Sputnik chief editor Margarita Simonyan's account was a mistake, apologized and restored the page, the social network's press service stated on Friday.

Simonyan's page on Facebook was suspended for three days for "violating community standards," RT reported on Thursday.

"Our community standards describe what's allowed and what's forbidden on Facebook. When we find out that any content violates the norms, we delete it and block accounts for repeated violations. However, if we see that we made a mistake, we restore the deleted content and apologize for the mistake, like in this case," the statement read.

Simonyan said that her Facebook account's suspension was a "manifestation of American censorship."

Your Thoughts and Comments

