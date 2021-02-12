UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook 'Community Standards' Report Shows 25% Drop In 2020 Hate Speech

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Facebook 'Community Standards' Report Shows 25% Drop in 2020 Hate Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The number of times Facebook users viewed hate speech on the platform in the final three months of 2020 fell about 25 percent from the third quarter, even as the number of offensive posts increased, according to Facebook's latest Community Standards Enforcement Report.

"This quarter, hate speech prevalence dropped from 0.10-0.11 percent to 0.07-0.08 percent, or seven to eight  views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content. The prevalence of violent and graphic content also dropped from 0.07 percent to 0.05 percent and adult nudity content dropped from 0.05-0.06 percent to 0.03-0.04 percent," a press release explaining the report said on Thursday.

While the metrics appear confusing at first glance, Facebook said the data measures the number of times people see content on the platform.

In absolute terms, the volume of  offensive posts increased, due to improvements in methods to detect content that Facebook wants to eliminate from its platform.

For example, the firm founds 26.9 million pieces of hate speech, up from 22.1 million in Q3, due in part to updates in our technology in Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese, the release said.

Facebook also said it found 6.3 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 3.5 million in the third quarter, which it attributed to updated detection technology.

In addition, the platform found 2.5 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, up from 1.3 million in the previous quarter due to increased reviewer capacity.

The release included similar data from Facebook's Instagram subsidiary.

Related Topics

Technology Facebook Suicide 2020 From Million Arab Instagram

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

51 minutes ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

51 minutes ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

1 hour ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

2 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.