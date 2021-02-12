Facebook 'Community Standards' Report Shows 25% Drop in 2020 Hate Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The number of times Facebook users viewed hate speech on the platform in the final three months of 2020 fell about 25 percent from the third quarter, even as the number of offensive posts increased, according to Facebook's latest Community Standards Enforcement Report.

"This quarter, hate speech prevalence dropped from 0.10-0.11 percent to 0.07-0.08 percent, or seven to eight views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content. The prevalence of violent and graphic content also dropped from 0.07 percent to 0.05 percent and adult nudity content dropped from 0.05-0.06 percent to 0.03-0.04 percent," a press release explaining the report said on Thursday.

While the metrics appear confusing at first glance, Facebook said the data measures the number of times people see content on the platform.

In absolute terms, the volume of offensive posts increased, due to improvements in methods to detect content that Facebook wants to eliminate from its platform.

For example, the firm founds 26.9 million pieces of hate speech, up from 22.1 million in Q3, due in part to updates in our technology in Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese, the release said.

Facebook also said it found 6.3 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 3.5 million in the third quarter, which it attributed to updated detection technology.

In addition, the platform found 2.5 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, up from 1.3 million in the previous quarter due to increased reviewer capacity.

The release included similar data from Facebook's Instagram subsidiary.