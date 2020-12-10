UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Confident It Can Prevail Over US Government Anti-Trust Actions - General Counsel

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

Facebook Confident It Can Prevail Over US Government Anti-Trust Actions - General Counsel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Facebook is confident it can overcome the anti-trust lawsuits filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 48 states, Vice President and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FTC said it sued Facebook over alleged anti-competitive practices and is seeking to require divestitures of the company's assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp. In addition, a 48-state coalition filed a similar anti-trust lawsuit against the social media giant.

"We look forward to our day in court, when we're confident the evidence will show that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp belong together, competing on the merits with great products," Newstead said on Wednesday.

The company said the FTC lawsuit risks creating doubt in the federal government's merger review process.

The FTC lawsuit also aims to prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers and requires Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Company From Government WhatsApp Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

4 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

5 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

5 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

6 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

6 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.