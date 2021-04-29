Facebook hid posts with a hashtag calling for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation by mistake, not because of the Indian authorities' request, Andy Stone, Facebook spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Facebook hid posts with a hashtag calling for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation by mistake, not because of the Indian authorities' request, Andy Stone, Facebook spokesperson, told BuzzFeed news.

On Wednesday, the social network temporarily hid all posts with the hashtag #ResignModi citing community safety violation. All the posts were restored in course of three hours.

"We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it," Stone said, as quoted by US website on Thursday.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that India's government amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases and the shortage of oxygen in the country's hospitals had requested Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to delete around 100 posts criticizing the government and calls for Modi's resignation. The government explained this demand by saying that such publications could cause panic and impede the implementation of measures against the pandemic.

India has the second-highest COVID-19 toll in the world after the United States, having so far registered nearly 18 million cases and over 205,000 deaths.