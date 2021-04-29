UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Confirms It Mistakenly Hid Posts With Call For Modi's Resignation

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:21 PM

Facebook Confirms It Mistakenly Hid Posts With Call for Modi's Resignation

Facebook hid posts with a hashtag calling for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation by mistake, not because of the Indian authorities' request, Andy Stone, Facebook spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Facebook hid posts with a hashtag calling for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation by mistake, not because of the Indian authorities' request, Andy Stone, Facebook spokesperson, told BuzzFeed news.

On Wednesday, the social network temporarily hid all posts with the hashtag #ResignModi citing community safety violation. All the posts were restored in course of three hours.

"We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it," Stone said, as quoted by US website on Thursday.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that India's government amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases and the shortage of oxygen in the country's hospitals had requested Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to delete around 100 posts criticizing the government and calls for Modi's resignation. The government explained this demand by saying that such publications could cause panic and impede the implementation of measures against the pandemic.

India has the second-highest COVID-19 toll in the world after the United States, having so far registered nearly 18 million cases and over 205,000 deaths.

Related Topics

India Shortage Prime Minister World Facebook Twitter Narendra Modi New York United States Sunday All Government Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Sasta Bazaars source of relief for common man: KP ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

6 minutes ago

Four minors of a family killed in road accident

13 minutes ago

France Set to Receive About $50Bln in Support for ..

13 minutes ago

FIA nabs 5831 human traffickers during last three ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 surge in Mongolia continues, with over 1, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.