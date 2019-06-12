Facebook creates 500 London jobs to boost site safety

Facebook on Wednesday said it would create 500 jobs in London to improve safety on the social network with the help of artificial intelligence

Making the announcement at London Tech Week that increases the number of Facebook employees in the British capital to around 3,000, the group's vice president for Europe, the middle East and Africa, Nicola Mendelsohn, said some 100 would be in AI.

"Many of these new roles will accelerate our artificial intelligence work in London as we continue developing technology to proactively detect and remove malicious content," she said.