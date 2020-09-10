Facebook Creates Instagram 'Equity Team' Amid Offensive Against Hate Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Facebook said in a press release that it has created an equity team as part of a larger effort to police so-called hate speech on its Instagram subsidiary as posts on racial and social issues increasingly dominate Instagram content.

"The equity team will focus on creating fair and equitable products. This includes working with our Responsible AI team to ensure algorithmic fairness. In addition, they'll create new features that respond to the needs of underserved communities," the release said on Wednesday.

In addition, Facebook said it had updated policies against implicit hate speech, such as content depicting blackface, or stereotypes about Jewish people.

"We also strengthened enforcements against people who make serious rape threats and we'll now disable any account that makes these threats as soon as we become aware of them, rather than just removing the content," the release said.

Facebook and Instagram previously banned 23 organizations, half of which supported white supremacy, as well as QAnon posts, which allegedly promote a conspiracy theory claiming Democrats exploit children.

Facebook's moves reflect a recent trend in which Instagram is increasingly used to raise awareness of racial, civic and social causes, the release said.

The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects the right of Americans to free speech and expression, including speech that may be deemed offensive and hateful.