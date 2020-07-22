UrduPoint.com
Facebook Creates Teams To Study, Address Potential Racial Bias In Algorithms - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Facebook Creates Teams to Study, Address Potential Racial Bias in Algorithms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Facebook is creating special teams that will study and address potential racial bias in algorithms of the company's main platform and Instagram division, abandoning its prior reluctance to explore the way its services may affect minor groups, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources.

The teams would deal with "equity and inclusion" issues and study what effects the company's algorithms have on minority groups, comparing it with user experience of white people.

"The racial justice movement is a moment of real significance for our company. Any bias in our systems and policies runs counter to providing a platform for everyone to express themselves," Vishal Shah, Instagram's head of product, told The Wall Street Journal.

The move comes against the backdrop of a continuing advertiser boycott related to how Facebook polices its platforms. In June, a group of civil rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Color of Change, launched Stop Hate for Profit campaign to convince companies to pull their ads from Facebook and Instagram in July. The campaigners accused Facebook of deliberately refraining from combating hateful content on its platform.

