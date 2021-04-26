UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Declines To Comment On India's Alleged Order To Axe Critical Virus Response Posts

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

Facebook Declines to Comment on India's Alleged Order to Axe Critical Virus Response Posts

Facebook has declined to make comment to Sputnik on reports that the Indian government asked social media giants to remove dozens of posts critical of how the authorities handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Facebook has declined to make comment to Sputnik on reports that the Indian government asked social media giants to remove dozens of posts critical of how the authorities handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, reports emerged in Indian media, claiming that the country's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that it had asked social media to delete about 100 posts over the spread of misleading information.

"Facebook declines to comment," the tech giant replied in an email on Monday, when asked to comment on the recent reports.

Meanwhile, Twitter has already removed a number of tweets at the request of the Indian authorities, including the post of Moloy Ghatak, an opposition politician from West Bengal, who wrote that India "will never forgive" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "underplaying the corona situation.

"

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections, with the country ranking second in total cases. The latest data revealed a total of 17.3 million cases, including 14.3 million recoveries and over 195,000 fatalities, as of Monday.

Sputnik also reached out to Twitter and Instagram for comment but has not received any reply so far.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Social Media Facebook Twitter Narendra Modi Sunday Post Media From Government Million Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

Shops sealed over SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

Three of a family electrocuted in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Commissioner for zero tolerance policy against vio ..

3 minutes ago

No talks with India sans Kashmir: Ali

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

7 minutes ago

Ferozepur City scheme: Lahore High Court seeks exp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.