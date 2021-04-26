Facebook has declined to make comment to Sputnik on reports that the Indian government asked social media giants to remove dozens of posts critical of how the authorities handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Facebook has declined to make comment to Sputnik on reports that the Indian government asked social media giants to remove dozens of posts critical of how the authorities handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, reports emerged in Indian media, claiming that the country's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that it had asked social media to delete about 100 posts over the spread of misleading information.

"Facebook declines to comment," the tech giant replied in an email on Monday, when asked to comment on the recent reports.

Meanwhile, Twitter has already removed a number of tweets at the request of the Indian authorities, including the post of Moloy Ghatak, an opposition politician from West Bengal, who wrote that India "will never forgive" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "underplaying the corona situation.

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections, with the country ranking second in total cases. The latest data revealed a total of 17.3 million cases, including 14.3 million recoveries and over 195,000 fatalities, as of Monday.

Sputnik also reached out to Twitter and Instagram for comment but has not received any reply so far.