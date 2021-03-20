UrduPoint.com
Facebook Deletes RT France's Interview With EU Lawmaker

Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Facebook has deleted an interview of the broadcaster RT France with an EU lawmaker from the French right-wing party National Rally, the tv channel's editor-in-chief, Xenia Fedorova, said on Friday.

According to Fedorova, the social network took the video down for alleged violation of its community standards.

"The interview with an EU lawmaker from Marine Le Pen's party has been deleted," Fedorova wrote on Telegram, mentioning that the social network also threatens to block RT France's account.

The editor-in-chief noted that in the interview the lawmaker commented on the plans of the French Interior Ministry to dissolve the far-right group Generation Identitaire.

"We have lodged an appeal, [and] expect to receive an explanation from Facebook," Fedorova added.

In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the account of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the news website, Baltnews.

