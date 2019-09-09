UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Denies Responsibility For Content After Russian Political Ad Warning - Reuters

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:44 PM

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After Russian Political Ad Warning - Reuters

Facebook said advertisers rather than the network itself were responsible for complying with local laws after a Russian communications watchdog issued a warning on political ads ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Facebook said advertisers rather than the network itself were responsible for complying with local laws after a Russian communications watchdog issued a warning on political ads ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor urged Google and Facebook and their affiliates to refrain from spreading political ads over the election weekend, adding that failure to do so could be seen as meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

Related Topics

Election Google Russia Facebook From

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

2 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

2 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

2 minutes ago

Google Says Backs Responsible Political Ads After ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese State Council Premier to Visit Russia From ..

5 minutes ago

Independent Candidates Win 26 Out of 45 Seats in M ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.