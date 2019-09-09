Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After Russian Political Ad Warning - Reuters

Facebook said advertisers rather than the network itself were responsible for complying with local laws after a Russian communications watchdog issued a warning on political ads ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Facebook said advertisers rather than the network itself were responsible for complying with local laws after a Russian communications watchdog issued a warning on political ads ahead of the election day, the Reuters news agency reported Monday.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor urged Google and Facebook and their affiliates to refrain from spreading political ads over the election weekend, adding that failure to do so could be seen as meddling in Russia's internal affairs.