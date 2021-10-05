Facebook Dispatches Team To One Of Data Centers In California Amid Outage - Reports
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook has sent a team to one of its data centers to try to manually reset its servers and restore operations after a major outage, media reported on Monday.
The small team has been dispatched to one of Facebook's data centers in California attempting to fix the worst outage the company has experienced since 2008, New York Times reporter Mike Isaac said via Twitter.