Facebook Employees Unable to Enter Buildings to Assess Outage - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook employees are unable to access office locations to start evaluating the extent of the major outage, media reported on Monday.

The company's employees were unable to enter offices because their badges were not working, a New York Times reporter Sheera Frenkel said via Twitter.

A global Facebook outage has been ongoing for more than four hours, with company-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger affected as well.