UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Expands Policy Against 'Dangerous Individuals And Organizations' - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Facebook Expands Policy Against 'Dangerous Individuals and Organizations' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Facebook said in a press release on Wednesday that it has taken steps to expand its policy concerning dangerous organizations and people and restrict the reach of conspiracy theorists like QAnon and others who have demonstrated significant risk to public safety.

"Today, we are expanding our 'Dangerous Individuals and Organizations' policy to address organizations and movements that have demonstrated significant risks to public safety, but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform," the release said.

The effort targets US-based organizations such as QAnon, a shadowy group best known for portraying President Donald Trump as battling pedophiles in the Democratic Party. The group has lately expanded its presence on Facebook with posts on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The new policy will remove pages that wade into discussions of violence without specifically endorsing violent acts.

For groups that fail to meet the threshold for removal, Facebook said it will limit recommendations, block pages from showing up in searches, reduce rankings in news feeds and remove hashtags that allow people to find similar hashtags.

In addition, Facebook will prohibit these groups from running adds soliciting donations, the release said.

"As a result of some of the actions we've already taken, we've removed over 790 groups, 100 Pages and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon from Facebook, blocked over 300 hashtags across Facebook and Instagram, and additionally imposed restrictions on over 1,950 Groups and 440 Pages on Facebook and over 10,000 accounts on Instagram," the release added.

Pages, groups and accounts that have been restricted will be closely monitored and subject to removal for violations of the updated policy, according to the release.

Related Topics

Facebook Trump From Best Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

2 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

2 hours ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.