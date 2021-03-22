UrduPoint.com
Facebook Expands Support For Security Keys On Mobile Devices

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:01 PM

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobile Devices

Facebook has announced that they are expanding support for hardware security keys to iOS and Android mobile devices globally, through which users can set up two-factor authentication

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) Facebook has announced that they are expanding support for hardware security keys to iOS and Android mobile devices globally, through which users can set up two-factor authentication. Since 2017, people on Facebook have been able to use physical security keys to log into their accounts on desktop to better protect their information from malicious hackers.
Two-factor authentication is a security feature that helps safeguard users’ accounts every time they log into their Facebook account from an unknown device by requiring something only they know (their password) and something they have (typically, an SMS code sent to their mobile phone or Authenticator app). It’s much harder for a bad actor to obtain both factors, which keeps their password from being their last line of defense against phishing or other malicious attempts to compromise their information.


Physical security keys — which can be small enough to fit on your keychain — notify users each time someone tries accessing their Facebook account from a browser or mobile device Facebook doesn't recognize.


“Since 2017, we've encouraged people that are at high risk of being targeted by malicious hackers: politicians, public figures, journalists and human rights defenders. We strongly recommend that everyone considers using physical security keys to increase the security of their accounts, no matter what device they use.” stated Facebook in the newsroom post.
Security keys can be purchased directly from companies that make them (Facebook doesn’t manufacture hardware keys). The keys can either work through Bluetooth technology or by plugging it directly into your phone.
Users can enroll their security key in two-factor authentication within the Security and Login section of their Settings.

