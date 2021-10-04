Facebook Family of Services Experience Spike in Reported Outages

Instagram, Whatsapp and other services operated by Facebook experienced a large spike in user-reported problems and outages on Monday, according to the monitoring site Downdetector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Instagram, Whatsapp and other services operated by Facebook experienced a large spike in user-reported problems and outages on Monday, according to the monitoring site Downdetector.

There were more than 80,000 reported problems for Facebook, 67,000 for Instagram and 20,000 for Whatsapp as of noon on Monday.

The problems were first reported at approximately 11:34 ETS from countries around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Russia and others.

User reports primarily indicate problems connecting to the sites and applications for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, including problems with the services' messaging features.