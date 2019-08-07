UrduPoint.com
Facebook Files Lawsuit Against 2 Application Developers Over Click Injection Fraud

Daniyal Sohail 25 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Facebook has filed a lawsuit against two application developers, accusing them of being involved in creating fake users clicks on advertisements in the social media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Facebook has filed a lawsuit against two application developers, accusing them of being involved in creating fake users clicks on advertisements in the social media.

"Today, Facebook filed suit against two app developers for click injection fraud. The developers made apps available on the Google Play store to infect their users' phones with malware. The malware created fake user clicks on Facebook ads that appeared on the users' phones, giving the impression that the users had clicked on the ads," the company said in a Tuesday statement.

According to the statement, the apps developers are Hong Kong-based LionMobi and Singapore-based JediMobi. The developers were illegally getting money through the fraudulent scheme.

The statement noted that Facebook banned LionMobi and JediMobi from Audience Network system, which allows advertisers to expand campaigns beyond Facebook and Instagram, and their account were blocked. The company recovered losses of advertisers affected by the fraud in March 2019.

