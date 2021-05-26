UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Google Agree To Comply With India's New Social Media Regulations

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

Facebook, Google Agree to Comply With India's New Social Media Regulations

Facebook and Google said that they intend to comply with the new online and social media as well as broadcasting platform regulations that have come into force in India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Facebook and Google said that they intend to comply with the new online and social media as well as broadcasting platform regulations that have come into force in India.

"We respect India's legislative process and have a long history of responding to government requests to remove content where the content violates the local law or our product policies. We have consistently invested in significant product changes, resources, and personnel to ensure that we're combating illegal content in an effective and fair way, and in order to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions that we operate in," a Google spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new rules were presented by India's Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on February 25 and became effective three months after their announcement.

In particular, the new regulations are monitoring the prohibition of content related to the "sovereignty and integrity of India," or which could be posing a threat to nation security.

Other prohibitions include racism, defamation or content which may be harmful to minors.

Social media sites will also be obliged to remove such content on their own or by court order, as well as disclose the name of the person who first published a message with fake or sensitive information. In addition, social media sites will have to appoint officers who will be in charge of overseeing the new rules.

"We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The company also added that it is working on the implementation of operational processes and improving its efficiency.

