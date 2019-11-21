UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook, Google Surveillance Undermines Human Rights - Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:36 PM

Facebook, Google Surveillance Undermines Human Rights - Watchdog

Facebook and Google must overhaul their business models, which rely on harvesting and monetizing users' private data to the detriment of their core human rights, a prominent rights watchdog said in a report out Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Facebook and Google must overhaul their business models, which rely on harvesting and monetizing users' private data to the detriment of their core human rights, a prominent rights watchdog said in a report out Thursday.

Amnesty International's "Surveillance Giants" report investigated how the world's dominant social media company and web browser weaponized users' data to micro-target and manipulate billions of people.

"These capabilities mean there is a high risk that the companies could directly harm the rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and freedom of opinion and expression ... Furthermore, they risk contributing to abuses of these rights by other actors who are able to access or utilise their models," the report pointed out.

The study made an emphasis on the platforms' algorithms that can sift through huge amounts of data and infer detailed characteristics about users.

Advertisers pay the tech giants handsomely to tap that potential of shaping people's online experience.

"Google and Facebook dominate our modern lives - amassing unparalleled power over the digital world... Their insidious control of our digital lives undermines the very essence of privacy and is one of the defining human rights challenges of our era," Amnesty's secretary general, Kumi Naidoo, said.

The rights watchdog proposed forbidding the tech companies from conditioning access to their services on the availability of users' private details. It also said that governments should also enact stricter data protection laws and make Big Tech firms clarify to users their purpose for gathering their data.

Related Topics

World Google Business Social Media Facebook Company Kumi From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) elect ..

1 minute ago

NAB arrests Ijaz Haroon over corruption of Rs 144m ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Strengthening Intra-OIC Cooperation ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

17 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

17 minutes ago

Putin, Azerbaijani First Vice President to Hold Me ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.