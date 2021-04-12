UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Google Users Report Outages Globally - Downdetector Portal

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:17 PM

Internet users around the world have been unable to access services provided by the online giant Google and social network Facebook on Monday, Downdetector, the popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) internet users around the world have been unable to access services provided by the online giant Google and social network Facebook on Monday, Downdetector, the popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported.

According to the portal, Facebook service interruptions began at approximately 14:00 GMT, while Google users started reporting major outages at around 13:00 GMT. The most common reported problem, related to Facebook and Google both, was being unable to log in to accounts.

More Stories From Technology

