UrduPoint.com

Facebook, Instagram Delete Video Of Brazilian President Linking COVID-19 Vaccines To AIDS

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Facebook, Instagram Delete Video of Brazilian President Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to AIDS

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Facebook and Instagram deleted a video made by Jair Bolsonaro, in which the Brazilian president spoke of the connection between coronavirus vaccination and AIDS, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported on Monday.

The media outlet refers to a statement by representatives of companies who claim the policy of social networks does not allow claims that vaccines against COVID-19 can kill or cause serious harm to people.

Last week, Bolsonaro quoted reports allegedly coming from the United Kingdom that COVID-19 vaccinations can boost AIDS in those with immunodeficiency viruses.

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and Brazilian Medical Association refuted Bolsonaro's statements, and called on people living with HIV to be vaccinated with a third booster shot.

It is not the first time the president of Brazil has found his content blocked on the internet. YouTube blocked videos on Bolsonaro's channel in which he promoted the effectiveness of the drugs ivermectin (used to treat many types of parasite infestations) and hydroxychloroquine (used to prevent and treat malaria) against coronavirus and the uselessness of face-mask requirements.

Related Topics

Internet AIDS Drugs Facebook Sao Paulo Brazil United Kingdom YouTube Media From Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

13 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.