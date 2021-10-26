Facebook, Instagram Delete Video of Brazilian President Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to AIDS

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Facebook and Instagram deleted a video made by Jair Bolsonaro, in which the Brazilian president spoke of the connection between coronavirus vaccination and AIDS, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported on Monday.

The media outlet refers to a statement by representatives of companies who claim the policy of social networks does not allow claims that vaccines against COVID-19 can kill or cause serious harm to people.

Last week, Bolsonaro quoted reports allegedly coming from the United Kingdom that COVID-19 vaccinations can boost AIDS in those with immunodeficiency viruses.

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and Brazilian Medical Association refuted Bolsonaro's statements, and called on people living with HIV to be vaccinated with a third booster shot.

It is not the first time the president of Brazil has found his content blocked on the internet. YouTube blocked videos on Bolsonaro's channel in which he promoted the effectiveness of the drugs ivermectin (used to treat many types of parasite infestations) and hydroxychloroquine (used to prevent and treat malaria) against coronavirus and the uselessness of face-mask requirements.