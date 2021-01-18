Facebook, Instagram to Comply With New Turkish Law, Open Offices in Country - Ankara

Facebook and Instagram will comply with Turkey's new social networks law and open offices in the country, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Facebook and Instagram will comply with Turkey's new social networks law and open offices in the country, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said Monday.

In July, the Turkish parliament approved a law that requires all social networks with more than 1 million users to have a branch in the country, headed by a Turkish national. The law also mandates that all posts deemed offensive or libelous by the authorities are to be deleted within 28 hours. Those refusing to comply are faced with large fines, as well as a decrease in web traffic.

The law also demands companies to store their Turkish clients' data in Turkey.

"On the day before the introduction of the advertising ban, I'd like to give our citizens the good news. Facebook and Instagram have said that they will open offices in our country under Law 7253 [on regulating social networks], which entered force on October 1, 2020," Sayan said in a statement.

Turkey in November fined Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok for about $1.2 million for not providing information about their representatives in the country on time.