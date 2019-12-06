UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook, Instagram Users Report Major Outages Worldwide - Downdetector

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

Facebook, Instagram Users Report Major Outages Worldwide - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Some of the world's most popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered serious outages across the globe on Thursday, the Downdetector website, which monitors disruptions in the operation of major internet platforms, showed.

According to the portal, outages began around 19.10 GMT. The largest number of issues with Facebook was registered in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil; with Instagram ” mainly in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Italy, as well as in Russia.

According to Downdetector, 47 percent of Facebook users complain about problems with authorization, 32 percent about problems with the news feed, 19 percent about the complete outage of the social network.

Among Instagram users, 53 percent reported problems with the news feed, 33 percent ” with authorization, 12 percent ” with the work of the "story" option.

Facebook is one of the largest social networks in the world. It was founded in February 2004 by then-19-year-old US student Mark Zuckerberg. Instagram is a free application for sharing photos and videos with elements of a social network. It was bought by Facebook in 2012.

Related Topics

Internet World Russia Social Media Facebook France Student Mark Zuckerberg Germany Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Poland Peru United States Colombia Mexico Netherlands February Instagram

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

4 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

3 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

3 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

3 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

3 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.