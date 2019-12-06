Facebook, Instagram Users Report Major Outages Worldwide - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Some of the world's most popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered serious outages across the globe on Thursday, the Downdetector website, which monitors disruptions in the operation of major internet platforms, showed.

According to the portal, outages began around 19.10 GMT. The largest number of issues with Facebook was registered in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil; with Instagram ” mainly in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Italy, as well as in Russia.

According to Downdetector, 47 percent of Facebook users complain about problems with authorization, 32 percent about problems with the news feed, 19 percent about the complete outage of the social network.

Among Instagram users, 53 percent reported problems with the news feed, 33 percent ” with authorization, 12 percent ” with the work of the "story" option.

Facebook is one of the largest social networks in the world. It was founded in February 2004 by then-19-year-old US student Mark Zuckerberg. Instagram is a free application for sharing photos and videos with elements of a social network. It was bought by Facebook in 2012.