Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Instagram from Messenger

Facebook introduces a new messaging feature which ties-up Instagram and Messenger in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st October, 2020) Facebook introduces a new messaging feature which ties-up Instagram and Messenger in Pakistan. Users will have an upgrade to Messenger and experience new messaging features, including cross-app communication between two people at a time. People already using Messenger, as well as new joiners will automatically get the new messaging experience.

This upgrade was rolled out in August, with the testing beginning from Algeria, Argentina, Chile and Malaysia, and is now available across Canada, Pakistan, Peru and Taiwan. The feature is currently being tested, and feedback is being gathered from users to further improve the overall messaging experience. Simultaneously, the company is also developing enhanced privacy controls and safety measures.

“No matter which app you use, we want to ensure that messaging is fast, reliable, and fun. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce a richer messaging experience for Messenger and Instagram, powered by Messenger. With this update, you can connect with your contacts across Instagram and Messenger, all without downloading a new app.” stated a Facebook spokesperson in an official statement.

Messaging has come a long way since the early days of texting. These days, we’re using video calls to stay connected instead of hanging out in person, using memes and GIFs to say what we really think (but can't always say), and sending funny photos, videos and voice notes to our close friends.

Private messaging is one of the fastest growing forms of online communication, with more than 100 billion messages sent on Facebook’s services every day.Everyone on Instagram and Messenger will be discoverable across apps even if they do not upgrade. Messenger will be undergoing a brand refresh through a new logo at the same time.

“We believe that messaging should be about people, not networks. People are often communicating with the same people across multiple apps and sharing content cross-platform. Our goal is to help people feel connected and present, even if they can’t be together, and we know that private conversations are a big way that people share and connect on our apps.” the company’s spokesperson shared further.

This update includes more than 10 new features to make users’ conversations more fun, such as Watch Together where you can share a trending post or catch up on your favorite TV show; Selfie Stickers, a unique hybrid of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies - to react to conversations, and Vanish Mode, where messages automatically disappear after they’re seen. Users will also have more control over who can message them directly, and who can’t message them at all. On Instagram, you will now have proactive safety notifications to help you spot suspicious activity and take action to block or ignore someone when something doesn’t feel right.