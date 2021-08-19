Facebook Introduces New VR App for Remote Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Facebook unveiled on Thursday a new virtual reality (VR) app that allows distance colleagues to interact with each other as if they were all in one place.

In 2014, Facebook acquired virtual technology company Oculus VR, aiming to harness the potential of the nascent technology for various applications. The company released its latest VR headset, Oculus Quest 2, last year.

"Working without colleagues around you can feel isolating at times, and brainstorming with other people just doesn't feel the same if you're not in the same room. So today, we're excited to launch the open beta of Horizon Workrooms, available for free to download on Oculus Quest 2 in countries where Quest 2 is supported," Facebook said in a statement.

The company described Workrooms as a "virtual meeting space," which can be joined either as avatars or on video call. The rooms' layout can be customized to meet users' needs, while a large virtual whiteboard allows users to sketch out ideas during a meeting.

In order to make the experience even more immersive, users can bring their desks, computers and keyboards into VR. Another notable feature is the app's spatial audio technology that enhances the illusion of a shared space.

After COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in 2020, many employers across the world were compelled to arrange for work from home whenever possible, creating a rising demand for remote work solutions.