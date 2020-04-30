UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:31 PM

Facebook Launches $6.5Mln Grant Program for Small Businesses in New York City - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Social media giant Facebook will give $6.5 million in grants to small businesses in New York City that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Facebook has launched a $6.5 million grant program for New York small businesses specifically," de Blasio said.

Following a shelter-in-place order that has been put into place on March 20 to stop the COVID-19 transmission, all non-essential businesses, including restaurants, bars, shops and barbershops, among many others, were forced to close their doors for visitors.

Many businesses, unable to remain open for delivery, pick up and serve their clients online, had to close for good.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed into law a $484 million coronavirus relief bill that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing in the United States.

