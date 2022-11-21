UrduPoint.com

Facebook Launches Measures To Protect Teenager Privacy On Websites - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published November 21, 2022

Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Privacy on Websites - Statement

Facebook (outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization) has initiated new measures to protect the privacy of teenagers under the age of 18 using its websites, including Instagram (also outlawed in Russia), the social media organization announced in a statement on Monday

"Today, we're sharing an update on how we protect young people from harm and seek to create safe, age-appropriate experiences for teens on Facebook and Instagram," the statement said. "(E)veryone who is under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook.

Facebook said that it had already took measures in 2021 to restrict adults from messaging teens they were not connected to or from seeing teens in their People You May Know recommendations.

"In addition to our existing measures, we're now testing ways to protect teens from messaging suspicious adults they aren't connected to, and we won't show them in teens' People You May Know recommendations," the statement said.

As an extra layer of protection, the company is now also testing removing the message button on teens' Instagram accounts when they are viewed by suspicious adults altogether, the statement added.

