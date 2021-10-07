UrduPoint.com

Facebook Launches Mental Health Resources After Criticism About Platform's Effects On Kids

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

Facebook Launches Mental Health Resources After Criticism About Platform's Effects on Kids

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is launching new mental health resources, tools and programming across all its apps, after being criticized by a former employee in Congress of the social media platform's negative effects on children

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Facebook announced on Thursday that it is launching new mental health resources, tools and programming across all its apps, after being criticized by a former employee in Congress of the social media platform's negative effects on children.

"For World Mental Health Day on October 10, we're launching new mental health resources, tools and programming across our apps. We're working with mental health experts and organizations around the world to connect people with the support they need, and we're launching new content and tools to encourage people to start conversations about mental health," Facebook said.

The company explained that it has joined forces with numerous mental health experts to introduce new tools in its Emotional Health resource center, including resource cards on tips for positive mental health and guides to mental health support for various communities such as Black, Asian, Latino and others.

With the help of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, UNICEF has launched a new Global Mental Health chatbot that offers tips for communicating as well as introduced new suicide prevention tools.

On Tuesday, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen told a congressional testimony that the social media network was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division," as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen's allegations.

Related Topics

World Social Media Facebook Company Suicide Mark Zuckerberg October Congress All WhatsApp Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

31 minutes ago
 SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

31 seconds ago
 Takeovers that changed football history

Takeovers that changed football history

33 seconds ago
 Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

35 seconds ago
 Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.