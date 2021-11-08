UrduPoint.com

Facebook Leadership Chooses Not To Make Platform Safer To Maximize Profits - Whistleblower

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits - Whistleblower

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Facebook top management knows how to technically make the platform safer for users but chooses not to do so to maximize profits, whistleblower Frances Haugen said on Monday.

"The company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won't make the necessary changes because they are putting the immense profit before people," Haugen said during her opening statement for the testimony on the negative impact of big tech companies' products on users to the European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.

Not only that, but the company's leadership also keeps vital information from the public, the United States government and governments around the world, the whistleblower stated.

In October, Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, leaked internal documents and told the US Congress that the company was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, choosing to put profit over users' safety.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.

Related Topics

World Parliament Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg United States October Congress Market From Government Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims two more patients, infects 250 oth ..

Covid-19 claims two more patients, infects 250 others

21 seconds ago
 Commissioner for effective measures to prevent spr ..

Commissioner for effective measures to prevent spread of measles, Rubella virus

22 seconds ago
 Facebook whistleblower boosts EU push for new tech ..

Facebook whistleblower boosts EU push for new tech laws

24 seconds ago
 England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore ..

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

25 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation ..

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.