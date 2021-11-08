Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits - Whistleblower

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Facebook top management knows how to technically make the platform safer for users but chooses not to do so to maximize profits, whistleblower Frances Haugen said on Monday.

"The company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won't make the necessary changes because they are putting the immense profit before people," Haugen said during her opening statement for the testimony on the negative impact of big tech companies' products on users to the European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.

Not only that, but the company's leadership also keeps vital information from the public, the United States government and governments around the world, the whistleblower stated.

In October, Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, leaked internal documents and told the US Congress that the company was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, choosing to put profit over users' safety.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.