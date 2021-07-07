Facebook leads surging 'social commerce' market: survey

Facebook is leading the fast-growing market of "social commerce" that is expected to be worth some $36 billion in the United States this year, a research firm said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Facebook is leading the fast-growing market of "social commerce" that is expected to be worth some $36 billion in the United States this year, a research firm said Wednesday.

A report by market tracker eMarketer estimated some 56 million US residents would be making at least one purchase on Facebook this year, giving the social media giant a 22.3 percent share.

Another 32 million people will have bought something on Facebook-owned Instagram, giving it a 12.9 percent share, according to eMarketer's forecast of social commerce.

The number three player is Pinterest, with a forecasted 13.

9 million buyers, or 5.6 percent of the market, the report said.

According to eMarketer, US social commerce sales will rise by 35.8 percent to $36.62 billion this year, a slip deceleration from the pandemic-fueled 39 percent growth pace in 2020.

Overall, some 90 million Americans will be using social commerce, which could reach around five percent of US retail sales by 2024, according to the group.

The report is based on direct sales of products or services, or through links to retailers from social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, WeChat and others.