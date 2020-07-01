UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Meets Pakistan Telecommunication Authority To Discuss Social Media Rules

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:27 PM

Facebook meets Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to discuss social media rules

A delegation from Facebook held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to discuss the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020, and to propose recommendations as part of an ongoing consultation process

Lahore UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) A delegation from Facebook held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to discuss the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020, and to propose recommendations as part of an ongoing consultation process.

In the meeting, Facebook representatives highlighted that the rules should: strive for greater transparency on content restricted in Pakistan; preserve citizens’ right to freedom of expression as guaranteed under Pakistan's Constitution; incorporate due process requirements; and develop an independent oversight mechanism as required by PECA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Facebook 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

34 minutes ago

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

1 hour ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

1 hour ago

Questions mount over Israel action on 'annexation' ..

2 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.