Facebook Moderators Want Longer Boycott Against Company Over Hateful Content - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Facebook moderators are urging a longer advertiser boycott against their employer, which is accused of not doing enough to stop hateful content on its platforms, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

In June, several civil rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Color of Change, started the Stop Hate for Profit campaign to convince businesses to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in July.

According to one of the moderators interviewed by the news outlet, unless the initiative is sustained for the long-term, it will amount to merely a "PR stunt that will pass when they get enough of the reports that they want."

Several well-known brands, including ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's, telecommunications company Verizon, car company Honda and the United Kingdom's ready-meal company Cook and Innocent Drinks, have joined the boycott.