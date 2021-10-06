UrduPoint.com

Facebook Outage Demonstrates Human Dependency On Social Networks - Expert

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Facebook Outage Demonstrates Human Dependency on Social Networks - Expert

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The recent outage of Facebook and several other social media platforms has shown just how much people depend on social networks for communication in their everyday lives, Mark Hunyadi, a professor of social, moral and political philosophy at the UCLouvain university in Belgium, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Facebook and other social media effectively function as passports that are necessary to communicate with each other and the world, the professor noted. So it was only natural that the outage had a "domino effect" on the economy, especially since many small businesses rely on social media for their sales and other activities, he said.

"Here we are in the era of meta-technology, the mother of all technologies. We link up with the world, we access others through Facebook and its apps. The impact is incredible; the public saw this yesterday during the short giant blackout," Hunyadi said.

He further questioned the feasibility of having such global entities as Facebook and called for a re-orientation and de-monopolization of critical social infrastructure.

"It was a global world outage, that affected billions. It is a bit strange that Facebook is so centralized and that the failure was global; they must clearly revise the architecture of their servers and of the system as a whole," Hunyadi added.

Keith Foggan, the founder of London-based social media agency System, thinks the recent crisis will result in an increased user-base of various messenger platforms like Telegram, Signal and iMessage.

"That would be because there are life critical applications, the use of WhatsApp is critical to work, its critical to maintaining social relationships, its critical to staying in touch with your family, your relatives," Foggan told Sputnik, adding that people may consider having a backup app for messaging.

Facebook suffered a prolonged outage that also disrupted some of its other services ” including Instagram and WhatsApp. US media, citing Facebook's recovery team, reported that the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.

