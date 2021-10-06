UrduPoint.com

Facebook Outage Sends Users To Alternative Social Media

Daniyal Sohail 24 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Facebook Outage Sends Users to Alternative Social Media

The crash of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp social networks may spell the rise of alternative social media and messenger apps, which have already seen a surge in downloads, experts have told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The crash of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp social networks may spell the rise of alternative social media and messenger apps, which have already seen a surge in downloads, experts have told Sputnik.

Facebook suffered a prolonged outage on Monday that also disrupted some of its other services including Instagram and WhatsApp. US media, citing Facebook's recovery team, reported that the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.

Meanwhile, the Telegram messenger announced having added 70 million users amid the Facebook crash.

According to Alina Clark, a co-founder of the LA-based CocoDoc software development business, the recent glitch broadens the appeal of alternative media platforms and texting apps, and this appeal goes beyond the offers of user privacy.

"If anything, the recent Facebook crash may just be the biggest reason for a surge in alternative social media sites," Clark said.

The tech entrepreneur thinks that the outage has tarnished Facebook's "aura of dependability" in the eyes of users.

"This one incident is enough to send warning bells ringing for a lot of users.

That's why, Telegram, Signal, and other messaging apps are still receiving a large number of downloads, even after Facebook and WhatsApp resumed normal service," Clark stated.

However, simply having options may not be enough, Jenna Drenten, the acting chair of the Department of Marketing at the Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan school of Business, believes.

"For a more competitive online marketplace for social media platforms, consumers need to not only have options but also to view those options as equivalent alternatives. They have to view Telegram as equal to or better than WhatsApp. A crash like this prompted people to really consider other alternatives," Drenten said.

With Facebook back online, the question is whether users will stick to new alternatives or go back to what they know best.

"In the case of social media, switching away from Facebook owned platforms means consumers might give up the social ties and relationships they have in their existing network or give up the time it takes to learn the ins and outs of a new platform. These are all things that keep people tethered to Facebook," Drenten explained.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Facebook Chicago May Border Media All From Best WhatsApp Million Instagram

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emi ..

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emirati women

40 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programm ..

RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programmes

47 seconds ago
 Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience ..

Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience to explore Al Shindagha Museum ..

54 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Bud ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Budget Committee

1 minute ago
 Ecologists petition EU over Spain inaction on lago ..

Ecologists petition EU over Spain inaction on lagoon crisis

27 seconds ago
 Austria prosecutors raid offices of ruling party

Austria prosecutors raid offices of ruling party

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.