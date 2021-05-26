Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Decision to Remove Navalny Comment

Facebook's Oversight Board decided on Wednesday to overturn the tech giant's decision to remove a derogatory comment of a supporter of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Facebook's Oversight Board decided on Wednesday to overturn the tech giant's decision to remove a derogatory comment of a supporter of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"The Oversight Board has overturned Facebook's decision to remove a comment in which a supporter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called another user a 'cowardly bot.' Facebook removed the comment for using the word 'cowardly' which was construed as a negative character claim," the board said in a statement.

The Board found that while the removal was in line with the Bullying and Harassment Community Standard, the current Standard was an unnecessary and disproportionate restriction on free expression under international human rights standards. It was also not in line with Facebook's values.

Describing the case, the board noted that one Facebook user in Russia published on January 24 several pictures and video about rallies in support of Navalny that took place in different cities the day before.

Another user, identified in the statement as "Protest Critic" called the protesters in Moscow "schoolchildren" and "mentally slow", the board noted.

"Other users then challenged the Protest Critic in subsequent comments to the root post. A user who was at the protest (the Protester) appeared to be the last to respond to the Protest Critic," the board's statement read. "They claimed to be elderly and to have participated in the protest in Saint Petersburg. The Protester ended the comment by calling the Protest Critic a 'cowardly bot.'"

Unauthorized protests took place on January 23 in different Russian cities and continued on January 31 in support of Navalny, who was arrested in a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from an alleged poisoning. In addition, unauthorized rallies took place in Moscow on February 2 during and after a hearing in the Moscow City Court on Navalny's case.