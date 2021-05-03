UrduPoint.com
Facebook Oversight Board Says To Issue Final Decision On Trump Ban On Wednesday

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Facebook Oversight Board Says to Issue Final Decision on Trump Ban on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Facebook's independent Oversight Board on Monday said it would this week announce its final decision on the permanent suspension of former US President Donald Trump from its social media network and Instagram.

"The¯Oversight Board¯will¯announce¯its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on¯its website ... on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

EDT," the Oversight Board said via Twitter.

Facebook suspended Trump's account in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and later asked its independent Oversight Board to evaluate the decision.

The board will have have the final say on the matter of Trump's permanent ban from both Facebook and Instagram, and its decision cannot be overruled by anyone at Facebook, including its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

