WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Facebook 's Oversight board on Wednesday said it would uphold a decision to ban the account of former US President Donald Trump from the platform but urged the company to re-evaluate its decision after six months.

"The Board has upheld Facebook's decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump's access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account," the statement said.

"However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook's normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account."

The Oversight Board said the company must complete a review of the ban within six months and decide whether to permanently disable Trump's account or suspend it for a specific period of time.