UrduPoint.com

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Social Network Decision To Restore Deleted Content

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Social Network Decision to Restore Deleted Content

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Oversight board has affirmed Facebook's decision to restore the content a user from Egypt shared on his page after it was removed by the social network's moderators due to alleged threat of violence found in it, the Board said on Tuesday.

"The Oversight Board agrees that Facebook was correct to reverse its original decision to remove content on Facebook that shared a news post about a threat of violence from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades," the Board said in a press release. "The Board concludes that removing the content did not reduce offline harm and restricted freedom of expression on an issue of public interest."

The Board found that on May 10, a Facebook user from Egypt shared a post that was initially published by Al Jazeera Arabic page with a photo portraying two men with covered faces and wearing headbands with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas.

After review, Facebook removed the content for violating its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals Community Standard. The user appealed this case to the Oversight Board.

Facebook then changed its original decision to remove the content after the case was selected by the Board as it found that the post didn't contain praise, support or representation of the Al-Qassam Brigades or Hamas, both of which are designated as dangerous by the social network, the release said.

Facebook was unable to explain why the content moderators made the decision to delete it, the release added.

Related Topics

Egypt Facebook May Post From Arab

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

6 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

17 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

21 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

36 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.