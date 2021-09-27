UrduPoint.com

Facebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' To Introduce Changes After User Backlash

Daniyal Sohail 12 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:24 PM

Facebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' to Introduce Changes After User Backlash

Facebook said on Monday that it will suspend its version of Instagram for children to re-evaluate and update it so that the project meets users' demands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Facebook said on Monday that it will suspend its version of Instagram for children to re-evaluate and update it so that the project meets users' demands.

The move comes after backlash from users and lawmakers angry at the company after a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal saying that Facebook is aware of the detrimental effect Instagram has on teens.

"We wanted to provide an update on our work to build an Instagram experience for people under the age of 13, often referred to as 'Instagram Kids.' We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older," the company said, adding "While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we've decided to pause this project.

"

During this period, Facebook plans to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators to learn about their concerns with the app, the statement said, adding that the company will also expand its supervision tools that allow parents to oversee their children's accounts to on Instagram.

The newspaper cited Facebook studies over the past three years that examined the toxic effect of Instagram on minor users, with teenage girls being harmed the most. In particular, the research has found that the app led to mental and health issues, such as eating disorders, among teens who spent hours looking at embellished Instagram stories.

Related Topics

Facebook Company From Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Speaker of Iraq&#039;s House of Representatives discuss boost ..

21 minutes ago
 EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapon ..

EU Envoys to Agree on Extension of Chemical Weapons Sanctions on September 29 - ..

12 minutes ago
 VC Samreen Hussain plants tree

VC Samreen Hussain plants tree

12 minutes ago
 India facilitator of terrorists in region: Governo ..

India facilitator of terrorists in region: Governor

12 minutes ago
 Search operation launched in Kacha Stop, adjoining ..

Search operation launched in Kacha Stop, adjoining areas

12 minutes ago
 Supreme Court grant's exemption to Khusheed Shah's ..

Supreme Court grant's exemption to Khusheed Shah's wives from hearing in assets ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.