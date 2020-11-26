Facebook Pays $53,000 Fine for Non-Compliance With Russian Personal Data Law

Facebook has paid a fine of 4 million Russian rubles (around $53,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the legislation requiring the giant to store Russian user data in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Facebook has paid a fine of 4 million Russian rubles (around $53,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the legislation requiring the giant to store Russian user data in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The fine was paid, and the court received an order to end the enforcement proceedings," Grinchuk said.

On January 31, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for failing to timely provide information on the localization of Russian users' databases.

On February 13, the court fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each. In March, Twitter appealed the decision.

The Law on Personal Data, which obligates large tech companies to store personal data of Russians on servers located within the country, entered into force on September 1, 2015. The law, which applies to both Russian and foreign companies, allows authorities to block websites that regularly violate the rules.