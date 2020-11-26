UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Pays $53,000 Fine For Non-Compliance With Russian Personal Data Law

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

Facebook Pays $53,000 Fine for Non-Compliance With Russian Personal Data Law

Facebook has paid a fine of 4 million Russian rubles (around $53,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the legislation requiring the giant to store Russian user data in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Facebook has paid a fine of 4 million Russian rubles (around $53,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the legislation requiring the giant to store Russian user data in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The fine was paid, and the court received an order to end the enforcement proceedings," Grinchuk said.

On January 31, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for failing to timely provide information on the localization of Russian users' databases.

On February 13, the court fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each. In March, Twitter appealed the decision.

The Law on Personal Data, which obligates large tech companies to store personal data of Russians on servers located within the country, entered into force on September 1, 2015. The law, which applies to both Russian and foreign companies, allows authorities to block websites that regularly violate the rules.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Twitter Fine January February March September 2015 Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Curaçao sign air services agreements

16 minutes ago

SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh in ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Prepared to Provide Aid to Internally-Displac ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Conduct Visit to Nizhny Novgorod Region o ..

2 minutes ago

Major Indian Labor Unions Begin Massive One-Day St ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Russian Defense Ministry's Top Secret Sub ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.