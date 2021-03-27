UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Permanently Blocks Iranian State-Owned Press TV Network's Account

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Facebook Permanently Blocks Iranian State-Owned Press TV Network's Account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US social media giant, Facebook, has shut down the account of Iran's state-run English-speaking Press tv news network, the broadcaster said on Saturday.

"We have already reviewed this decision and it can't be reversed," Facebook said in a statement, as cited by the broadcaster.

According to the media outlet, Facebook informed Press TV on Friday that its page had been shut down for what it claimed to be the channel's failure to "follow our Community Standards."

In January, the social networking service briefly blocked the Iranian broadcaster's account, however, had it restored after the decision was appealed.

Related Topics

Iran Social Media Facebook January Media TV

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

29 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

1 hour ago

Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway ..

1 hour ago

Lights out at Prime Minister's Office to observe E ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 44 more positive for corona

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.