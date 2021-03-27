MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US social media giant, Facebook, has shut down the account of Iran's state-run English-speaking Press tv news network, the broadcaster said on Saturday.

"We have already reviewed this decision and it can't be reversed," Facebook said in a statement, as cited by the broadcaster.

According to the media outlet, Facebook informed Press TV on Friday that its page had been shut down for what it claimed to be the channel's failure to "follow our Community Standards."

In January, the social networking service briefly blocked the Iranian broadcaster's account, however, had it restored after the decision was appealed.