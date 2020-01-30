UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Posts Double-digit Growth In Quarterly, Yearly Revenues

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:41 PM

Facebook posts double-digit growth in quarterly, yearly revenues

U.S. top social networking company Facebook Inc. has reported double-digit revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :U.S. top social networking company Facebook Inc. has reported double-digit revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Facebook said it earned a total revenue of about 21.08 billion U.S. Dollars for the fourth quarter with a year-over-year growth of 25 percent, slightly beating market estimates of 20.89 billion dollars. It netted about 16.9 billion dollars in the same period of 2018.

The yearly revenue rose 27 percent to reach about 70.7 billion dollars in 2019, compared to about 55.8 billion dollars in the year before.

The growth delivered better-than-expected profits of 2.56 dollars in earnings per share as measured by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

The Silicon Valley social networking giant witnessed a 25 percent increase in advertising revenue, which hit 20.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter, compared to the figure of 16.

6 billion dollars earned in the corresponding period of 2018.

Its net income stood at 7.3 billion dollars for the quarter, up 7 percent, but the annual net earnings fell 16 percent from 22.1 billions dollars posted in 2018 to 18.49 billion dollars for fiscal 2019.

Facebook said it has 1.66 billion daily active users (DAUs) on average for December 2019, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year, while the monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.50 billion at the end of December 2019, up 8 percent year-over-year.

About 2.89 billion people were monthly actively users who logged in to one of the Facebook Family services.

Facebook's Family daily active people rose 11 percent year-over-year to reach 2.26 billion on average for December 2019.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Related Topics

Business Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Same December 2018 2019 Market Family From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Interested in Hearing Putin's Opinion on ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Receives Info on Coronavirus Spread Preventi ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Extends Best Wishes to Pardoned Israeli Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens in capital to have low-cost mineral water ..

3 minutes ago

Digital communications vital for monitoring food s ..

3 minutes ago

Three illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.