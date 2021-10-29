UrduPoint.com

Facebook Rebranding Not To Change Company's Perception Among Users - Social Media Expert

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

Facebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users - Social Media Expert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to change the name of the company to Meta may give it new image but will not change the damaged public's perception of the organization rocked by scandals, Florida University social media professor Andrew Selepak told Sputnik.

"Changing the name to Meta allows the company to put a new public face on the company," Selepak said on Thursday. "But it doesn't change the name of their biggest money-making product and won't change the perception of the company among users."

Selepak noted that Facebook's name is associated with scandals like fake news, extremist groups and choosing profits over people.

Rebranding Facebook to Meta creates an umbrella for all their products, much like when Google changed its corporate name to Alphabet to cover their other products and services, but the public will continue to associate Meta and all its services with Facebook and its founder Zuckerberg, Selepak said.

Earlier on Thursday, Zuckerberg announced the changes to his company and previewed that soon it will be able to offer a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn, or play.

The changes are occurring as Zuckerberg battles public scrutiny for alleged unethical practices at the company.

Facebook was exposed after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users' safety instead.

Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. 

Related Topics

Google Social Media Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Florida May Congress All

Recent Stories

FNC delegation presents UAEâ€™s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAEâ€™s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

41 minutes ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Womenâ€™s Pavilion

1 hour ago
 GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.