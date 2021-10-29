Facebook Rebrands Under New Name 'Meta' - Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the parent company has adopted the new name "Meta."

"I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now 'Meta'," Zuckerberg said during a Facebook annual conference. "We're going to be Metaverse first not Facebook first."

The company's apps and their brands, including Facebook itself, will not be affected by this change, the CEO clarified.